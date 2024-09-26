Playback speed
4

Make Nando’s, Not War - with Nish Kumar

Mehdi and British comedian Nish Kumar laugh, talk and lament about everything from the UK race riots and Gaza, to biryani and ‘Goodness Gracious Me’.
Mehdi Hasan
Sep 26, 2024
∙ Paid
4
In the latest episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi’s in London (again!) and this time chatting with the Nando’s-loving comedian and host of ‘Pod Save the UK’ Nish Kumar. We promise you will laugh – and maybe even cry of laughter. 

Nish and Mehdi lead with that - their shared love of Nando’s - and how, as Nish describes, it’s the only thing uniting a fragmented British society right now. 

The two also get deep into what that fragmented society looks like and discuss the far-right, racist-fueled riots that took hold of the country this summer where more than 1,000 people were arrested. Nish tells Mehdi that “August was the first time in my life where I felt afraid to be a person of color in the street in Britain.”

The conversation covers the post-October 7 resurgence of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment (that feels a lot like the 9/11-era), and how it’s echoed across the pond, in the US. And Nish and Mehdi also talk biryani (who does it best), Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu, Keir Starmer, and even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Give it a watch and let us know what you think in the comments! Including whether Hyderabadi biryani really is, as Mehdi argues, the superior version.

