“Freedom Is About Exploring Joy.” - Riz Ahmed on Storytelling, Representation, and Solidarity

Mehdi is joined by Oscar-winning actor and producer Riz Ahmed for a high school reunion (yes, they went to school together back in London in the 1990s!) and catch up on life, work, and how the world has changed for brown folks since their childhood. They talk about Riz’s journey as an actor — from playing stereotypical roles to now creating his own work and championing the work of up-and-coming filmmakers.

“Representation within a broken system doesn't necessarily get us anywhere.” Riz tells Mehdi. “We need to build our own systems.”

They also discuss Riz’s decision to speak out against Israel’s war on Gaza early on in the conflict, and how much things have changed — or not! — from 9/11 to Oct. 7. Finally, Riz asks Mehdi to co-write his next rap song…

