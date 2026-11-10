Editor’s Note: We thought you might find this Zeteo UK piece on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang a worthwhile read, so we are republishing it at Zeteo. If you want to receive more pieces like this from Zeteo UK, in addition to everything Zeteo offers, you can always take advantage of our bundle option.

Plus, a quick heads-up: There will be no ‘First Draft’ Wednesday due to Veterans Day. It will be back in your inboxes on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the White House on Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jensen Huang – the CEO of Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable public companies – has just admitted to having an affair. Huang has not named the other party, but the papers are reporting it was Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of commercial espionage on behalf of the Chinese government.

The media are obsessing over the salacious details of the affair, but the scandal is about much more than a personal lapse in judgement from one of the world’s most powerful men. It reveals a great deal about how the U.S. maintains its dominance over the world economy – and China’s attempts to subvert it.