How ‘Psychopath’ Trump’s Mayhem Will Backfire in 2028 for Republicans

Donald Trump seems to think he can run for president in 2028, and if the law still stands, he can’t – but the seat may go to one of his top sycophants.

That’s why Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, JD Vance, and Doug Burgum don’t push back on Trump’s reign of terror, argues political scientist Norm Ornstein, as he joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to unpack just how the Republican party got to this level of cult-dom.

But as prices soar and people can’t afford healthcare, is associating with the failing president a good idea?

This was a Substack live conversation, where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Watch the full video above to hear what Ornstein thinks will come after Trump, how the president threatens his colleagues, and why Ornstein believes that Newt Gingrich and Mitch McConnell (wherever he is!) are as much to blame as Trump.

We’ve made this conversation free for all subscribers, but if you support the work we do, consider upgrading to a paid subscription so you never hit a paywall again!

Check out more from Zeteo: