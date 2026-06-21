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Could Trump Resign After His Iran Humiliation? Jim Acosta Weighs In

A botched reflecting pool renovation, a capitulation to Iran, and an embarrassing spectacle at the Kennedy Center… Will the U.S. president finally give up?
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Jim Acosta's avatar
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John Harwood, Jim Acosta, and Team Zeteo
Jun 21, 2026

President Donald Trump hasn’t had a great week. He essentially surrendered to Iran, his name was stripped from the Kennedy Center, his multimillion dollar reflecting pool remodel is already crumbling, plus his health appears to be declining and stars are backing out of his “America 250” celebration. It raises the question: will he finally quit?

“It is very much the latter days of a dictator who is on his way out,” says CNN host turned independent journalist Jim Acosta to Zeteo’s John Harwood. The two discussed Trump’s recent embarrassing endeavors in a Substack live conversation, in which they answered questions from an audience of subscribers.

So, will Trump call it quits? Will he throw JD Vance under the bus over Iran? How worried should we be about people like Stephen Miller and Peter Thiel? Watch the full video above to hear Acosta’s take on all that and more – and let us know what you think in the comments below.

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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