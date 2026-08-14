Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Karoline Leavitt at Her Worst: Lies and Abuse From the Podium

Watch this short lowlights video rounding up the outgoing press secretary’s most outrageous moments as the megaphone of the Trump administration.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo

No one has been a more relentlessly dishonest and verbally abusive mouthpiece on behalf of Donald Trump and his authoritarian agenda than Karoline Leavitt.

The White House Press Secretary in Trump’s second term has attacked journalists, defended the indefensible (Being friendly with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein! Deporting Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia!), and spouted absurd lies about Gaza condoms and DEI-induced plane crashes.

Now that Leavitt has announced her departure from the White House, we’ve rounded up some of her most heinous moments from the podium, all in under two minutes.

Share

Watch the short video above and tell us what you think it, and her!, in the comments below.

We’ve made this video free for all, but if you support the work that we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Zeteo’s Layla Nayfeh contributed to this piece.

Check out more from Zeteo:

Did COVID-19 Actually Come From a Lab? Two Top Scientists Debate Its Origins

Did COVID-19 Actually Come From a Lab? Two Top Scientists Debate Its Origins

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 13
Watch now
Cheating Is All Trump Knows

Cheating Is All Trump Knows

John Harwood
·
Aug 13
Read full story
Bernie Sanders Joins Mehdi to Talk Dems, Abdul El-Sayed, AIPAC, and Netanyahu

Bernie Sanders Joins Mehdi to Talk Dems, Abdul El-Sayed, AIPAC, and Netanyahu

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 13
Watch now

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture