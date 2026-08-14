Karoline Leavitt at Her Worst: Lies and Abuse From the Podium

No one has been a more relentlessly dishonest and verbally abusive mouthpiece on behalf of Donald Trump and his authoritarian agenda than Karoline Leavitt.

The White House Press Secretary in Trump’s second term has attacked journalists, defended the indefensible (Being friendly with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein! Deporting Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia!), and spouted absurd lies about Gaza condoms and DEI-induced plane crashes.

Now that Leavitt has announced her departure from the White House, we’ve rounded up some of her most heinous moments from the podium, all in under two minutes.

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Zeteo’s Layla Nayfeh contributed to this piece.

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