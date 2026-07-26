Donald Trump in the Oval Office on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images.

“Trump has no fucking way out,” one senior administration official tells me. I scribbled those six words down in my notes in recent days, as Donald Trump considered wildly escalating his failed war in Iran, and I’ve been repeating them to myself ever since.

It was true months ago that President Trump had very few ways out of his illegal war on Iran – a war he managed to lose within its first few days of existence. Many within the Trump-Vance government have feared for a long while that their leader started yet another “forever war” in the Middle East, dooming the United States to a new armed conflict for the duration of this and future administrations. But if there was no good way out then, it’s even more true now.

At this very moment, it seems that Trump will not immediately sign off on executing the “massive attack” plan that he had his Pentagon draw up. But sources stress to me they absolutely do not believe that Trump’s gigantic expansion of the war is off the table – far, far from it.

Indeed, this war almost certainly won’t end without the Trump White House fully embracing an objectively mortifying capitulation to Tehran, an enemy this president claimed he could easily knock over within just days. That is not a visual that Trump’s titanic ego is willing to accept, hence the ease with which he is able to so forcefully pull himself back into a quagmire, when he’d otherwise prefer to change the channel. To make matters more gross, virtually all the top officials in the federal government are refusing to tell President Trump what they all actually think – which is that the war is FUBAR.