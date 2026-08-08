We May Need ‘Massive Boycotts’ to Stop Trump, Says Democracy Expert

This week, Zeteo ran a wide-ranging, four-part ‘Start the Steal’ series – a deep dive into the numerous, dangerous, and brazenly authoritarian ways that the Trump-Vance administration and its allies are attempting to rig the 2026 midterms, and U.S. elections going forward. The series also focused on how legal nonprofits, grassroots activists, and Democratic Party figures are fighting back on a variety of key fronts.

On Friday afternoon, Mehdi hosted a live town hall with Zeteo’s Asawin “Swin” Suebsaeng and guest Skye Perryman, the president of legal nonprofit Democracy Forward. Perryman’s organization has been locked in legal battle after legal battle with the Trump administration ever since he retook power last year.

In the town hall, which included a live online audience of paid Zeteo subscribers, Mehdi, Swin, and Perryman discussed how ordinary Americans can – and may need to – fight back against Trump and his party’s many election-rigging schemes. They also took subscribers’ questions on the GOP’s worst threats to a free and fair 2026 election, whether Team Trump is too stupid to pull off a successful coup, whether voters should be worried about troops or ICE at the polls, and more.

“The suggestion of massive boycotts, massive work stoppages – we may be at the place where that is going to be needed in this country,” Perryman said, adding, “We have already seen this administration have to back down in the face of that type of collective action.”

If you missed Zeteo’s ‘Start The Steal’ series, you can read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4 now.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above. Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock content like this from Zeteo – and also to join future Zeteo live town halls with big-name guests and newsmakers.

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