Latinos Are the Only True Swing Vote in the U.S. – But Can Dems Win Them Over in 2026?

A lot of the same Latino voters who helped elect Donald Trump in 2024 are done with him, but they’re not necessarily running over to the Democrats. Why?

“Both parties are not grasping what is happening with the largest, fastest growing segment of the electorate, that is also the only true swing vote in America,” says Latino Republican political consultant Mike Madrid.

Spoiler: it has to do more with gas prices than ICE raids. Madrid tells Zeteo’s John Harwood that neither party recognizes that the economy is overwhelmingly a bigger factor than immigration-related issues for Latino voters. And it’s having an impact in the midterms.

“Latinos, who are the least racially polarized and the most likely to identify as politically independent, rejecting both parties,” Madrid says, “are changing the way politics works because they’re more than happy to vote with their feet and leave either party at either time.”

Watch Madrid and Harwood break down the shifting Latino vote and debunk the “caricature” each party puts on the community. Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, paid subscribers can watch the full 43 minutes. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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