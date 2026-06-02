Will This Doctor Who Went to Gaza Win a Seat in Congress?

Two years ago, Dr. Adam Hamawy was trapped inside Gaza. Today, he’s on the brink of joining the same legislative body that helped Israel bomb the patients he was treating.

Hamawy is running in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district, in the Democratic primary. He is a U.S. Army combat surgeon veteran – credited with saving Senator Tammy Duckworth’s life during the Iraq War – who helped treat patients after 9/11, and volunteered to treat patients in Gaza amid Israel’s genocide.

He’s now being accused of having ties to terrorism, with critics attempting to link Hamawy to a cleric who had been convicted in 1995 of seditious conspiracy. Hamawy slams the claims as “ridiculous,” arguing his critics ignore his years of service and have nothing else to talk about. “They’re afraid about what I stand for – and when I go to Congress, the fact that I am fighting a genocide that’s happening right now, and real terrorism, and a terrorist state,” Hamawy told Zeteo’s Prem Thakker. “They’re afraid of that, and would rather go back 30 years and make up a story.”

One of his critics, New Jersey Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer, said he has “serious questions and deep concerns” about Hamawy’s supposed “associations with terrorist organizations.”

Hamawy did not mince words in response. “What would you expect from an AIPAC bot, who really has been the most racist, anti-Muslim member of the New Jersey delegation?” he said. “I’m glad that I will hopefully get elected and be in office and be able to stand up to this bully.”

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Watch the video above to hear Hamawy’s full conversation with Prem, in which he explains whether he’d support Hakeem Jeffries as party leader, talks about what radicalized him on healthcare in the US, and recounts his experiences treating patients from Ground Zero to Gaza.

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