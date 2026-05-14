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‘It’s Our Duty’ to Call Trump’s Crackdown Fascist, Says Top Election Official

Adrian Fontes is fighting an ongoing battle with the Trump admin to protect voting rights in the U.S. He joins Swin in a Zeteo Town Hall to discuss.
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
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Asawin Suebsaeng and Team Zeteo
May 14, 2026
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Early this year, the Trump administration’s crackdowns across the country were getting so bad that Adrian Fontes, Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, actually considered carrying around his passport, in case he was stopped by an armed ICE agent on the streets of Phoenix.

The fact that Fontes – a Latino man and one of his state’s most prominent and visible elected officials – even contemplated that is a sign of how far we’ve fallen in such a short period of time during the second Donald Trump presidency. And as Team Trump mounts its all-out, nationwide onslaught against free and fair elections, the crucial battleground state of Arizona quickly became one of the president’s central targets for attempted election rigging.

Fontes joined Zeteo’s senior political correspondent, Asawin Suebsaeng, for a Town Hall discussion with Zeteo subscribers, during which Arizona’s top election official discussed his state’s ongoing efforts to fight back against MAGA election meddling, the American “revolutionary spirit” that gives him hope in Trumpian times, and why he thinks it is “our duty” to call President Trump and Republicans’ anti-democratic policies “fascist.”

The full conversation above is free to watch for Zeteo paid subscribers, who also get access to our regular town halls. Free subscibers get a 5-minute preview. If you want to participate in our next town hall and ask your own questions, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

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