Socialist Arizona Candidate Says Israel Is Interfering in His Election

First there was Zohran Mamdani in New York. Then Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania. And then Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila-Chevalier and Brad Lander in New York as well. And then Melat Kiros in Colorado.

Now, longtime anti-war and justice organizer Kai Newkirk is seeking to bring the democratic socialist surge to Arizona. Newkirk joined Zeteo to talk about his campaign, who is trying to stop it, and why a socialist campaign may not be a pipe dream.

He pointed out that the “problems that we’re trying to solve are common across the country,” not just in New York City. “I also think that the idea that in the biggest city in the country – and in the capital of capitalism worldwide… the idea that a democratic socialist could win there was pretty far-fetched, right?”

Newkirk also spoke at lengths about Israel’s genocide in Gaza and where he and his opponent, Rep. Greg Stanton, differ on the matter.

“For someone like Stanton to live through this period of these historic atrocities, and to not only fail to stand against it or to call it what it is or to acknowledge it as a moral abomination and to do everything you can to stop it – but to actually enable and facilitate it, and push back on those who try to stop it… to me, that’s morally disqualifying,” he said. “You need to go and wash the feet of the orphans of Gaza for a couple of years and see what you can do to recover your human dignity.’”

All the while, Newkirk alleges, Israel is now interfering in his election – helped by Donald Trump’s very own former campaign manager.

Watch above to hear Newkirk’s views on foreign policy and the AI data center boom, how he imagines serving in Congress alongside members he’s actively protested, and whether he would support Hakeem Jeffries as party leader.

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