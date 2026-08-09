‘Republicans Are Trying To Distract You’: Former Wisconsin Democratic Leader Lays Out How to Win in November

People often associate Wisconsin with cold weather, stellar cheese, and of course, their swing state politics. But what many people don’t know is that for over a decade, the state’s democratic institutions have been under attack by the Wisconsin GOP’s partisan gerrymandering, power grabs, and voter suppression.

In this Substack Live, Zeteo’s John Harwood is joined by Wisconsin’s former Democratic Party chair, Ben Wikler – who has spent years helping the state’s Democrats fight back against the GOP. In the conversation, Wikler lays out his plan for helping Democrats take back democracy, as outlined in his new book, This Is the Plan.

Wikler also discusses Wisconsin’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where Republican Tom Tiffany could be set to face off with democratic socialist Francesca Hong.

“Republicans are trying to distract you from the fact that they’re trying to rip you off, that life is so hard to afford right now. And Tom Tiffany is part of the problem,” Wikler tells Harwood.

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This conversation was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live!

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