Trump's Big Speech Was 'Gibberish,' 'Drivel,' 'Horseshit'

Donald Trump took his obsession with the 2020 election to a whole new level during his latest speech from the White House. In addition to repeating false claims that the election was rigged, he doubled down on claims that China played a role in the rigging. To debunk his conspiratorial and self-serving claims, Mehdi went live with Zeteo’s senior political correspondent Swin Suebsaeng and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, a former House impeachment manager.

“I feel like Donald Trump has gone full George W. Bush this year,” says Mehdi, pointing to Trump’s reliance on “raw” unvetted intelligence while presenting his “outlandish, unsubstantiated, conspiratorial, and self-serving” claims about election interference to the country.

During the livestream, Swin shared some soon-to-be-released original reporting from Zeteo indicating that Trump and senior White House staffers were briefed in advance of tonight that there was no “smoking gun that China actually managed to flip votes in Joe Biden’s direction in 2020.” He also called out the “horseshit" that Trump “spewed” about alleged vote-rigging in key swing states like Michigan.

Raskin, who described Trump’s speech as “gibberish,” “drivel,” and “almost self-debunking,” told Mehdi the Trump administration is “trying to set the predicate for different kinds of attacks on the electoral system.”

Mehdi and Swin pressed the Democratic congressman on how his party plans to hold Republicans to account for all this if they gain control of the House next year, while also asking him about:

His colleagues who voted against the amendment to cut aid to Israel

Whether he will be endorsing Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed

His view on Democrats taking money from AIPAC

Mehdi and Swin weren’t the only ones doing the asking; as with every livestream at Zeteo, you, the subscribers, get to take part in the conversation. From questions on how the Chinese government will respond to this ridiculous Trump speech, to whether his voters are “stupid” enough to believe his lies, our speakers answered as many of your questions as they could.

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Be sure to watch the full conversation above and keep an eye out for our next live to get in on the conversation.

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