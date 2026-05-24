Will ICE Create a Human Rights Nightmare at the FIFA World Cup?
Human rights groups warn the Trump admin's promise that DHS agents will play a 'key' role in security during the tournament could lead to immigration round-ups and abuse.
The world’s leading human rights groups are generally associated with tireless crusades against state-sanctioned violence and political persecution. But some of them are sounding the alarm about an entirely different danger: the risk that attendees at the FIFA World Cup this summer could face detention or expulsion by U.S. authorities.
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