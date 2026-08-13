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Bernie Sanders Joins Mehdi to Talk Dems, Abdul El-Sayed, AIPAC, and Netanyahu

The Vermont senator reacts to big progressive primary wins, the ‘extremist’ Israeli government, and who will be the ‘Bernie’ of 2028.
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After a night of progressive wins, Senator Bernie Sanders joins ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ for the first time to share his reactions to the major primary victories of multiple Democratic socialists this election cycle, including Abdul El-Sayed’s “historical” win in Michigan.

The Democratic leadership is, in many respects, way, way out of touch with where ordinary people are,” Sanders tells Mehdi, adding that the country’s “corrupt campaign finance system” might be starting to backfire on the Super PACs pouring millions into elections.

During the interview, Mehdi asks Sanders why he didn’t endorse Francesca Hong, who lost her bid to be the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor by just a few thousand votes.

Mehdi also asks the socialist senator from Vermont whether restricting aid to Israel should be a litmus test for Democratic presidential candidates, and about criticism Sanders has received for his overriding focus on PM Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than Israel’s decades-long occupation and apartheid regime.

Plus, hear what Sanders has to say about his Senate colleague John Fetterman making a habit out of appearing on Fox to disparage him.

Want to see how Sanders responds to Mehdi’s questions? Paid subscribers can watch the full video above. Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock more award-winning content from Zeteo and never hit a paywall again.

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