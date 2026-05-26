On this day in 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, avoiding removal by one vote. Two other presidents have been impeached and acquitted, one of them twice. Eyes down for the trifecta if Democrats retake the House in November…

Good morning… Martin here, with considerable help from Swin. Monday was generally a quiet and thoughtful (and in DC, wet) Memorial Day. Donald Trump, of course, paid no respect to anyone, hurling out insults, brags and inappropriate jokes as usual. Regardless of the president’s behavior, I hope everyone remembering someone found the right way to do so.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ Trump stuns Muslim leaders into silence while suggesting an Iran peace deal is around the corner; Republicans in Texas get ready to pick a “corrupt and extreme” candidate to take on the great Democratic hopeful James Talarico in the Senate race; and a president whose aides insist he is absolutely, definitely, completely not dangerously old and unfit gets ready for yet another trip to the doctor – after a restorative snooze at Arlington.

‘Are They Still There?’

Trump stops to look at his mobile phone as he boards Air Force One as he departs for Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

According to Axios, Donald Trump told leaders of Muslim nations that after his war with Iran is over, he wants them to sign up to the Abraham Accords, thereby normalizing relations with Israel.

The leaders, “especially those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan,” were reportedly stunned into silence.

“Trump joked and asked if they are still there,” an unnamed U.S. official was quoted as saying of the Saturday call.

Signed in 2020, the Abraham Accords saw the UAE, Bahrain, and a few other Muslim-majority countries recognize Israel. Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan, whose leaders were also on Saturday’s call, are not part of the accords but do have relations with Israel.

Unabashed, Trump used social media to claim: “Who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!”

So far, so predictably bizarre. And with an easier target – Senator Lindsey Graham – Trump’s gambit found favor, the South Carolina hawk who opposes talk of a deal radiating familiar lickspittle energy, praising Trump for a “simply brilliant” move he said would make the Middle East “a powerhouse for economic opportunity and good instead of a powder keg.”

Unfortunately for Trump, key Muslim allies were a little less keen than Graham.