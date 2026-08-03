‘What Happened in Gaza Is Coming to the West Bank’: Experts Examine ‘Settler Terror’

Land grabs, mosque burnings, mass arrests… What’s happening right now in the West Bank is unprecedented – and the mainstream media isn’t telling you about it.

That’s why we gathered three of the sharpest voices documenting the Palestinian struggle on the ground for a live Town Hall. Paid Zeteo subscribers sent in dozens of questions for Mehdi and our expert panelists.

“What happened in Gaza is coming to the West Bank,” says Palestinian human rights campaigner Fadi Quran, who lives in the occupied territory. “It is the worst I have seen it in my life,” he tells Mehdi.

But the settler movement isn’t fringe or extreme, as Benjamin Netanyahu and defenders of Israel like to claim. “How do they think the state of Israel was created?” says Diana Buttu, Haifa-based lawyer and Zeteo contributor. “It’s always been a settler state.”

And, of course, this “system of genocidal terror,” as Fadi puts it, is all funded and supported by the United States.

Independent journalist Jasper Nathaniel, a Jewish American who reports from the West Bank, adds that he believes that Jewish Americans “are long overdue for a reckoning” on how liberal Zionist organizations “are one way or another directly supporting the settlement movement.”

The panel also discussed the strategy behind these settlements, the village where the Israeli army has taken over a family’s bathroom, how settlers use sexual violence to drive out Palestinians, and whether Israeli impunity is worse under Trump than it was under Biden. It’s an in-depth conversation you won’t find anywhere else!

Paid subscribers can watch the full, 40-minute discussion above. Free subscribers can watch a five-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock the full discussion and never hit a paywall again!

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