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New Jewish Canadian Party Leader Says ‘Jews of Conscience’ Stand Against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

New NDP leader Avi Lewis speaks with Mehdi about Mark Carney, democratic socialism, and how he became an anti-Zionist.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
May 25, 2026
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Editor’s Note: Avi Lewis is the husband of Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein.

The Jewish, anti-Zionist, democratic socialist recently elected to lead Canada’s progressive New Democratic Party, Avi Lewis, is calling for a two-way arms embargo against Israel, which he calls a “rogue state.” He’s also pushing to recall ambassadors, cancel Canada’s free trade agreement with Israel, and issue a “serious statement on the international stage” denouncing the country’s genocide in Gaza.

In a riveting, can’t-miss interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Lewis talks to Mehdi about becoming anti-Zionist, something he calls a “journey from the propaganda, the pro-Israel myths that we were all brought up on.”

At this point in the genocidal period, I think it’s really, really clear where Jews of conscience stand,” Lewis says, adding that the majority of Jewish people in North America are “deeply disturbed” by Israel’s genocide.

Also during this fascinating interview, Mehdi and Lewis discuss:

  • How he plans to rebuild a party that now only has five seats in Parliament

  • Why he didn’t run in a recent by-election in Quebec

  • Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “mixed signals” on Trump’s war against Iran

  • Why an NDP MP recently crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party

  • Losing his father, Stephen Lewis, just two days after winning the leadership

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview. Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

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