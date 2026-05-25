New Jewish Canadian Party Leader Says ‘Jews of Conscience’ Stand Against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Editor’s Note: Avi Lewis is the husband of Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein.

The Jewish, anti-Zionist, democratic socialist recently elected to lead Canada’s progressive New Democratic Party, Avi Lewis, is calling for a two-way arms embargo against Israel, which he calls a “rogue state.” He’s also pushing to recall ambassadors, cancel Canada’s free trade agreement with Israel, and issue a “serious statement on the international stage” denouncing the country’s genocide in Gaza.

In a riveting, can’t-miss interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Lewis talks to Mehdi about becoming anti-Zionist, something he calls a “journey from the propaganda, the pro-Israel myths that we were all brought up on.”

“At this point in the genocidal period, I think it’s really, really clear where Jews of conscience stand,” Lewis says, adding that the majority of Jewish people in North America are “deeply disturbed” by Israel’s genocide.

Also during this fascinating interview, Mehdi and Lewis discuss:

How he plans to rebuild a party that now only has five seats in Parliament

Why he didn’t run in a recent by-election in Quebec

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “ mixed signals ” on Trump’s war against Iran

Why an NDP MP recently crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party

Losing his father, Stephen Lewis, just two days after winning the leadership

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