Mehdi Meets Count Binface

Editor’s Note: We thought you might find this interview with Count Binface a worthwhile watch, so we are republishing it from Zeteo UK. If you’re currently only a Zeteo subscriber but want to get more content like this from Zeteo UK as well, consider upgrading to our bundle option.

This is not your usual Mehdi Hasan interview.

While the guest you see above may seem like a character from a kids’ show or an adult into some really weird cosplay, he is actually a candidate in the special election of Clacton-on-Sea in southeastern England. If you haven’t been living under a rock in the UK for the past few weeks, you’ll know his name is Count Binface, and he has a can full of ideas for defeating his opponent in the Clacton by-election on Thursday: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

“I thought if I came down in my true form, I might freak you out, you humans,” the space warrior tells Mehdi. Count Binface aims to break the mold of your usual British politician. His policies range from capping the price of Flake ice cream at 99p to forcing politicians who resign mid-parliament to face a by-election. “Everyone just needs to calm down a little. Maybe that’s how I come in.”

To be clear, this is not a joke - though, as you’ll see, Mehdi does struggle to keep a straight face throughout the interview.

“He [Nigel Farage] made a false equivalence between a democratic mandate from Clacton and the results of a parliamentary inquiry into his financial affairs. I would say that’s going to come out in the wash,” Binface says.

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Watch the full interview above to hear the Count’s stance on hand dryers in men’s toilets, whether the UK is considering changing the rules to allow him to keep his regalia on in the House of Commons chamber should he win and become an MP, and what he makes of the British mainstream media.

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