Katie Zacharia took to the podium today for her first White House press briefing since being named Karoline Leavitt’s replacement, officially becoming Donald Trump’s sixth press secretary since he first took office in 2016.

And it was a disaster of a debut. Zacharia ended the briefing after about 15 minutes, only having answered three questions and accidentally calling her husband “my president.” Yikes.

But her abysmal performance isn’t the most concerning thing about her.

And as mainstream media is already normalizing her as the newest voice of the Trump administration, Zeteo is not.

So here are seven things you need to know about Katie Zacharia, the newest insane member of this insane administration:

1. She promotes QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophilia rings