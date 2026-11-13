Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’
Justin Baragona here. In today’s edition, we dive into how Bari Weiss’s obsession with Abdul El-Sayed ultimately led to embarrassing foul-ups at The Free Press that even the anti-woke blog had to admit went too far. Plus, a CBS News story on El-Sayed sparks an internal fight, and a pro-Trump channel’s dwindling audience may have been the canary in the coal mine for the death of MAGA.
Too Awful For Even Bari’s Backers
It would appear that the election of America’s first Muslim senator may have further broken the brains over at Bari Weiss’s right-wing, pro-Israel website The Free Press.
In the immediate aftermath of progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed winning the Michigan Senate race, the anti-woke blog – which David Ellison’s Skydance bought for $150 million last year – saw one of its staff writers use generative AI to surreptitiously alter a photo while another reporter outright lied about El-Sayed’s victory speech.
These embarrassing misfires also came at the worst time for Weiss.