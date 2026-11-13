Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In today’s edition, we dive into how Bari Weiss’s obsession with Abdul El-Sayed ultimately led to embarrassing foul-ups at The Free Press that even the anti-woke blog had to admit went too far. Plus, a CBS News story on El-Sayed sparks an internal fight, and a pro-Trump channel’s dwindling audience may have been the canary in the coal mine for the death of MAGA.

Too Awful For Even Bari’s Backers

Bari Weiss. Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press; Abdul El-Sayed. Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images

It would appear that the election of America’s first Muslim senator may have further broken the brains over at Bari Weiss’s right-wing, pro-Israel website The Free Press.

In the immediate aftermath of progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed winning the Michigan Senate race, the anti-woke blog – which David Ellison’s Skydance bought for $150 million last year – saw one of its staff writers use generative AI to surreptitiously alter a photo while another reporter outright lied about El-Sayed’s victory speech.

These embarrassing misfires also came at the worst time for Weiss.