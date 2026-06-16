Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Fascists and Football: How Italy's Mussolini and Argentina's Junta Turned the World Cup Authoritarian

The Dark Side of the World Cup, Episode 2: Mehdi goes back to 1934 and 1978 to show how those World Cups were used by Italy and Argentina to cover up torture, genocide and the evils of fascism.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

“History repeats itself,” people often say in reference to politics and current affairs. But the saying also applies to sports. While Trump’s authoritarian agenda is certainly bringing chaos to the World Cup, he isn’t the first fascist to do this.

In this second episode of Zeteo’s three-part video series, Mehdi goes back in time to two famous World Cup competitions that were plagued by authoritarian regimes:

  • Italy’s 1934 World Cup, which took place during the height of dictator Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime and his country’s genocide in Libya

  • Argentina’s 1978 World Cup, which was held during Argentina’s “Dirty War,” in which the military regime forcibly disappeared tens of thousands of Argentines and tortured their people in detention centers just kilometers away from the World Cup stadium

“So many Argentines had a sibling or a parent or a child who had just been picked up off the street and was gone,” Argentine-American NPR journalist Jasmine Garsd says in the episode. “Sportswashing works for a moment…and then everyone has to go back to a life of terror. And distress.”

Mehdi and the episode’s other guests – including Human Rights Watch’s Minky Worden and Propaganda Researcher Daniele Serapiglia – also discuss the controversies around Russia and Qatar’s recent World Cup competitions and the double standards when it comes to the coverage of the U.S.’s own scandals.

Share

Paid subscribers can watch this full episode, as well as the third one that will be released soon. They can also access the first episode here.

Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Upgrade your subscription today to access this episode and the others, paywall-free!

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories:

Is There a Double Standard for World Cup Criticism?

Is There a Double Standard for World Cup Criticism?

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Jun 10
Watch now
'60 Minutes' Correspondent Was Working on Francesca Albanese Profile When Bari Weiss Fired Her

'60 Minutes' Correspondent Was Working on Francesca Albanese Profile When Bari Weiss Fired Her

Justin Baragona
·
Jun 10
Read full story
Meet the Palestinian-American Comedian Who Says It's Okay to Play the ‘Muslim Card’

Meet the Palestinian-American Comedian Who Says It's Okay to Play the ‘Muslim Card’

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Jun 12
Watch now

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture