Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we bring you a scoop about a story that Cecila Vega was working on for ‘60 Minutes’ when she was fired. Plus: David Ellison and Co. try to put out Bari Weiss’s fires, who is (or isn’t) watching Stephen Colbert’s replacement, and Fox soothes Trump’s fragile ego after the Madison Square Garden boos.

Why Was Cecilia Vega Fired?

Cecilia Vega at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

One of the stories that Cecilia Vega had lined up for the upcoming season of ‘60 Minutes’ when she was unceremoniously fired by Bari Weiss, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, was a profile on Francesca Albanese – the UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.