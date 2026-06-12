Meet the Palestinian-American Comedian Who Says It's Okay to Play the ‘Muslim Card’

When it comes to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ guests, Mehdi has sat down with multiple, multi-talented, multi-hyphenates — but none have been as multi as today’s guest. Nina Kharoufeh is a Palestinian-American, a hijab-wearing Muslim, a standup comedian, an amateur boxer, and a children’s book author. But if you ask Nina, she’d likely say her most important role is being an outspoken defender of Palestine. She joined Mehdi in DC to talk about her eclectic career journey and the backlash she’s received for criticizing Israel since Oct. 7.

“You are a Muslim woman, you’re wearing a hijab, and you’re identifying as Palestinian. Is that right now opening doors or closing doors?” Mehdi asks.

“I had a TV opportunity, a major TV opportunity, and they kind of picked a different host because they said that I was too political for them,” Nina says.

Nina explains how as a former TV and radio producer she initially got into performing standup comedy at the suggestion of her boss. Now that she’s several years into her comedy career, she uses her platform to challenge the perception of being an Arab Muslim woman. “I’m trying to reshape narratives while also trying to be funny,” Nina says.

Nina is also the author of the children’s book ‘I’m a Princess Too’ about a young Muslim girl who gets cast as a princess in the school play but then is bullied by her peers for wearing a hijab. On top of all of that, Nina is also an amateur boxer who has competed in fights at Madison Square Garden. “If you could challenge anyone in the world to a fight, who would it be?” Mehdi asks. “Amy Schumer,” Nina says.

The two also discuss:

Nina’s time working at SiriusXM and (gulp!) FOX News.

Why it’s always OK to “play the Muslim card.”

DJ Khaled’s silence on Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Getting caught going to a pro-Palestine rally by her mom when she was 12.

Whether George W. Bush was better than Donald Trump.

How Mehdi turned up in the Epstein files (it’s not bad, we promise!)…

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