The Heroes of the California Wildfires Are MAGA’s Worst Nightmare

Thank you migrants, Mexicans, and also prisoners for saving American lives.
Francesca Fiorentini
Jan 14, 2025
While Trump and his MAGA base blame everyone and everything but climate change for the California wildfires, real heroes are at work on the frontlines.

Migrant day laborers, Mexican firefighters and relief workers, and over 900 incarcerated firefighters are risking their lives to keep Americans safe from the blaze that continues to ravage neighborhoods across Los Angeles.

Comedian and commentator Francesca Fiorentini breaks down why the coalition that makes MAGA’s skin crawl represents the best of us.

She argues, “They’re modeling solidarity. And if we’re going to have a shot at surviving the climate chaos that the 1% has created, we’re gonna need a whole lot more of it.”

Check out the video above and, if you’re a paid subscriber to Zeteo, leave your comments below.

