Right-Wingers Blame California Wildfires on Anything but Climate Change

Diversity! Migrants! Salmon! Kat Abughazaleh breaks down the right’s most ridiculous claims about the LA fires.
Katherine Abughazaleh
Jan 10, 2025
Right-wing pundits are coping with their climate change denial by blaming the intense California wildfires on… diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In this ‘Vibe Check,’ Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh breaks down the right’s increasingly bizarre and very racist scapegoats for the wildfires devastating Southern California.

“Here are the real reasons behind these wildfires, at least, according to America's least qualified meteorologists,” Kat quips in the video.

Watch the short video above and, if you’re a paid subscriber to Zeteo, leave your comments below.

