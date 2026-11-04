Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In today’s edition, we look at Fox’s painful struggle session during last night’s blue tsunami, and how it tells us that Donald Trump is tied around their necks like an albatross – no matter how much they’d like to pivot. Plus, did The Atlantic do something about one of its writers’ blatant and gross Islamophobia against Mehdi and Wajahat Ali?

Fox’s Identity Crisis and the Trump Trap

Throughout Tuesday night’s stunning wipeout of the Republican Party, Fox went through great pains not to blame the one person obviously responsible for the blue tsunami – even though everyone on set knew that the results were a repudiation of Donald Trump.

“Trump is toast, but it’s so fucking telling that even while they move on from him, they won’t attack him or throw him under the bus,” a former Fox employee told me late last night.

Indeed, what transpired during the MAGA network’s Election Night coverage amounted to an hours-long struggle session, where the network’s stars desperately looked for any and all excuses for why Democrats completely blew out the GOP across the country. Just watch: