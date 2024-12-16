Meet the Project 2025 People Who Are Filling Up Trump’s Administration

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” Donald Trump defiantly stated during his first debate with Kamala Harris. But like most of the things he says, that was a total lie.

Zeteo has put together this video above highlighting 10 Trump administration picks who have direct ties to Project 2025, from co-authors to contributors to top affiliates, including border czar Tom Homan, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, budget office director Russ Vought, and more.

Watch the full video above to see who’ll be behind the hard-right, Christian nationalist Trump agenda come January 20, 2025.

