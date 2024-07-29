Playback speed
Share post
Project 2025: Everything You Need To Know In Two Minutes

Listen to Mehdi sum up all 30 chapters of the far-right pro-Trump policy plan in just 120 seconds.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jul 29, 2024
Project 2025, the super-controversial presidential transition project conceived of by the pro-Trump, right-wing Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, is grabbing a lot of headlines these days:

It has been called a “prescription for authoritarianism,” and a “wish list for a Trump presidency” that would “open the door for abuses of political power” and should “send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares about the rule of law.”

But what does it actually say? Most of you don’t have time to read more than 900 pages of right-wing bloviating, but Zeteo has you covered. 

Watch Mehdi break down all 30 chapters of Project 2025’s dystopian manifesto in just two minutes flat. (He speaks very fast!)

Start the clock!

