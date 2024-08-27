Trump speaks at the Heritage Foundation in October 2017. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Project 2025 has been in the news and it’s very unpopular. It is a manifesto to recreate the US government and morph it into a Christian conservative state. The goal of Project 2025 would be to disavow the Constitution and the current republican, representative democracy. According to its authors, our democracy is too messy and now perhaps obsolete, and we would be better served by people in our government who could pass a loyalty test to Donald Trump and the people who want to control him should he return to the presidency.

They talk openly about a post-constitutional America. Hence it’s unpopular to people who have read about their blatant arrogant and authoritarian goals, which is why Trump is now disavowing the project and pretending he doesn’t know anything about it.

This deflection, of course, is part of Trump’s evil genius. He can say two contradictory things at once and never really be called out about them. In August 2017, he said there were “very fine people” on both sides of a white supremacist rally but then subsequently denounced the rally so that his supporters could cling to some sort of defense for him and allow themselves to be gaslit.

Trump supports Project 2025. The facts are irrefutable. It was authored by the Heritage Foundation – an organization Trump partnered with during his presidency. Dozens of his former employees helped draft the document, framing out what they would do should Trump return to power. Former Trump official Paul Dans, who is one of the authors and worked until very recently at Heritage, describes himself as MAGA elite on X. Incidentally, another of Trump’s former officials was caught on tape recently explaining to someone that the former president‘s current disavowal of Project 2025 is a ruse and that he is still fully committed to its goals.

Perhaps Trump’s greatest skill is his obfuscation, but here is what the Trumpist Project 2025 crew sounds like in their own voice: We are going to take over and destroy the 250-year successful legacy of this government. Let’s face it, we don’t like Black and brown people, and since they are increasing as a proportion of the population, there is a chance that only Black and brown people could run the country in a republican, representative democracy. Since we don’t like that, we want to change the rules. We want white Christians to run the country.

The Coming Oligarchy

Here’s how they plan to do it:

The project insists that the FBI report directly to the president and effectively become his/her own security force. Under the plan, every ambassador worldwide would have to resign immediately and be replaced by only those who pass a loyalty test. There would be an immediate gutting of 50,000 government staffers with the same idea. This would be done to remake the government in the shape of Trump and his anarcho-Christian conservative allies. The problem with all of this is that they want to eliminate all non-partisan watchdogs and other impartial elements of the government which would open the door to massive elected official corruption.

The project also wants to end all government processes that monitor disinformation. Yet these Project 2025 architects know most of this disinformation is sponsored by state actors and adversaries of the United States. That’s OK with them because they see themselves as eventually brewing an autocracy that is surrounded by ruling oligarchs. In fact, they send out signals to other autocrats around the world.

Trump praises these autocrats for a reason.