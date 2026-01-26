Zeteo

Transcript

Why Is the Press Treating Republicans Like Toddlers After Their Agents Killed an American Nurse?

Swin and Prem slam the GOP for their tepid response to the shooting of Alex Pretti – and the press corps for their soft-headed coverage of it.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Team Zeteo
Jan 26, 2026

After DHS’s gruesome murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Team Trump is doubling down. Meanwhile, the few Republicans tentatively calling for an investigation of the “tragic incident” are lauded as bold dissenters by the media.

“To call for an investigation into a livestreamed execution in broad daylight is not some sort of drastic move from the administration… That is a crazy thing for a credible journalist to grant as an award to a Republican,” says Prem.

Swin, filling in for Mehdi, and Prem don’t hold back as they break down their latest reporting on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s livestreamed, audience-driven Q&A.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Swin dissect:

  • The parallels with Israel in the way DHS is gaslighting the public about this shooting

  • The way the Trump administration treats their viral murders like a PR problem: “The bad PR is the policies.”

  • Whether the massive public resistance is starting to “spook” Trump world

  • …and much more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to ensure you don't miss next Monday's live episode at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Catch up on more from Zeteo:

DHS Shooting Victim in Minneapolis Was a ‘Sweet’ and ‘Principled Person’

DHS Shooting Victim in Minneapolis Was a ‘Sweet’ and ‘Principled Person’

Prem Thakker, Andrew Perez, and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Jan 24
Read full story
First Draft: Murder Inc.

First Draft: Murder Inc.

Asawin Suebsaeng
·
12:01 PM
Read full story
WATCH: Trump’s Federal Agents Killed Someone in Minneapolis. Again

WATCH: Trump’s Federal Agents Killed Someone in Minneapolis. Again

Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Jan 24
Read full story
Discussion about this video

User's avatar

