Why Is the Press Treating Republicans Like Toddlers After Their Agents Killed an American Nurse?

After DHS’s gruesome murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Team Trump is doubling down. Meanwhile, the few Republicans tentatively calling for an investigation of the “tragic incident” are lauded as bold dissenters by the media.

“To call for an investigation into a livestreamed execution in broad daylight is not some sort of drastic move from the administration… That is a crazy thing for a credible journalist to grant as an award to a Republican,” says Prem.

Swin, filling in for Mehdi, and Prem don’t hold back as they break down their latest reporting on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s livestreamed, audience-driven Q&A.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Swin dissect:

The parallels with Israel in the way DHS is gaslighting the public about this shooting

The way the Trump administration treats their viral murders like a PR problem: “The bad PR is the policies.”

Whether the massive public resistance is starting to “spook” Trump world

…and much more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to ensure you don’t miss next Monday’s live episode at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: