Federal agents stand near police tape near where agents shot a man in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s legion of masked federal agents shot and killed another individual in Minneapolis.

Warning, the video below is graphic. A swarm of agents mob an individual, pushing him to the ground. After the person is surrounded, agents then shoot him multiple times. The shots appear to continue as the individual lies motionless on the ground.

Watch here, with caution:

This is the third shooting by federal agents in the Minneapolis area in recent weeks. Earlier this month, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother, setting off a wave of protests and resistance against the Trump administration’s increasingly brutal invasion of the Twin Cities and his ICE raids in other Democratic-led cities and states.

The latest fatal shooting comes as Congress – on a bipartisan basis – prepares to give the Department of Homeland Security even more money to terrorize Americans, immigrants and citizens alike. The appropriations legislation has already passed in the House, and the Senate is expected to hold a vote next week. The bill would expand ICE’s budget for enforcement and detention, helping Trump further ramp up his violent raids.

Agents have claimed the victim was armed, though observers are pushing back. Minnesota is an open carry state.

After the shooting, ICE “attempted to order local police from the scene,” but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara refused and “instructed his officers to preserve the scene,” according to reporting from the Minnesota Star Tribune.

While Trump and Vice President JD Vance have started publicly acknowledging – in a perfunctory and limp way – that ICE agents may sometimes make mistakes, the administration appears ready to blame the victim here and those who oppose the president’s crackdown.

One Trump White House official tells Zeteo on Saturday that the day’s images were further evidence that “people need to allow lawful immigration enforcement to proceed unobstructed.” And a senior administration official says that the “chaos in the state” – in their and some other officials’ view – only strengthens the case for Trump sending in the troops to “restore order.”

In other words, the administration has no intent of letting up, despite the rising body count.

