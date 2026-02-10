WATCH: Ro Khanna Reacts After Seeing the ‘Unredacted’ Epstein Files

This week, members of Congress were supposed to be able to view the Epstein Files, unredacted. Zeteo’s Prem Thakker spoke with California Congressman Ro Khanna, who got the exclusive look at the documents, but says the government appears to be protecting specific people – including at least six powerful people from both the US and abroad.

The files where survivors “made statements implicating rich and powerful men who raped these underage girls” are redacted, the congressman says.

“And that’s the information that the American people want to know: who are these powerful people who committed these heinous acts? Who were these people who showed up on Epstein’s Island? And the fact is that they are being protected, and it’s disgusting,” Khanna adds.

Khanna, alongside Rep. Thomas Massie, led Congress to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act to force the release of the government’s files relating to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. After repeated episodes of the Department of Justice flouting the transparency standards laid out in the act, the agency said it would grant lawmakers access to unredacted files that they could view at the DOJ building.

And still, Khanna reveals, the “Epstein Class,” and the Trump administration, are acting with “impunity.”

Watch our conversation with Rep. Khanna above to hear the latest revelations about the “gruesomeness” in the files and the “disgusting” tactics the government is deploying to shroud it.

