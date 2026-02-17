Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

How the US Helped Israel Get Away With Killing Hind Rajab: Insiders Explain

Watch Prem’s Capitol Hill discussion about the powerful film, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ US complicity in the Gaza genocide, and the ongoing fight for accountability.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo
Feb 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Two years ago, the world heard a 6-year-old girl in Gaza begging for help after Israeli forces shot her family, murdered the paramedics sent to save her, and then killed her, too. Millions of people know Hind Rajab’s name, but her killing was never investigated, not by the US nor by Israel.

Why not? What broke down inside the institutions that should have held Israel accountable – like the US State Department and US humanitarian agencies?

Where better to answer those questions than on Capitol Hill, with insiders who saw the accountability system in the US fail in real time? Zeteo’s Prem Thakker sat down to moderate a panel discussion after a screening of the powerful film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ hosted by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Sen. Peter Welch.

Share

Watch the full video above to hear…

  • Amanda Klasing of Amnesty International USA on the ways the US government “could actually really push for accountability, and just didn’t.”

  • Josh Paul, who resigned from Biden’s administration in protest over Gaza, on what’s next: “All of that pain, there is a voice calling on us, and we must act.”

  • Palestinian-American actor Clara Khoury on portraying “the worst moment of someone’s life,” and her reaction to hearing Hind’s voice for the first time.

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation. Free subscribers can watch an 8-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this video and never hit a paywall again.

Catch up on more from Zeteo:

One Year Since Israel Killed Hind Rajab. Why Has the US Ignored the Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child?

One Year Since Israel Killed Hind Rajab. Why Has the US Ignored the Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child?

Prem Thakker
·
January 28, 2025
Read full story
Why Is the World Silent When the Gaza Genocide Is Not Over?

Why Is the World Silent When the Gaza Genocide Is Not Over?

Diana Buttu
·
Feb 12
Read full story
Israel ‘Evaporated’ Over 2,800 Palestinians With US-Made Bombs: Report

Israel ‘Evaporated’ Over 2,800 Palestinians With US-Made Bombs: Report

Minnah Arshad
·
Feb 10
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture