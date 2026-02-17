How the US Helped Israel Get Away With Killing Hind Rajab: Insiders Explain

Two years ago, the world heard a 6-year-old girl in Gaza begging for help after Israeli forces shot her family, murdered the paramedics sent to save her, and then killed her, too. Millions of people know Hind Rajab’s name, but her killing was never investigated, not by the US nor by Israel.

Why not? What broke down inside the institutions that should have held Israel accountable – like the US State Department and US humanitarian agencies?

Where better to answer those questions than on Capitol Hill, with insiders who saw the accountability system in the US fail in real time? Zeteo’s Prem Thakker sat down to moderate a panel discussion after a screening of the powerful film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ hosted by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Sen. Peter Welch.

Amanda Klasing of Amnesty International USA on the ways the US government “could actually really push for accountability, and just didn’t.”

Josh Paul , who resigned from Biden’s administration in protest over Gaza, on what’s next: “All of that pain, there is a voice calling on us, and we must act.”

Palestinian-American actor Clara Khoury on portraying “the worst moment of someone’s life,” and her reaction to hearing Hind’s voice for the first time.

