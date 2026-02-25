‘Fascism Is Not Destiny’: Watch Mehdi's Rousing Anti-State of the Union Speech

Tonight, millions of Americans will tune in for what is bound to be another fear-mongering, self-praising, and fascistic State of the Union from none other than US President Donald Trump.

But before Trump’s speech gives people even more reason to dread the US’s future, Mehdi is here to remind people that “apathy is what authoritarians rely on.”

In this speech at the National Press Club in Washington DC earlier this evening, Mehdi joined DEFIANCE.org for their “State of the Swamp” rebuttal, where other speakers include Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Democratic politicians like Georgia’s Stacey Abrams and California congressman Eric Swalwell.

During his three minutes on stage, Mehdi blasted Trump, called him a, “self-proclaimed dictator, who has always believed that laws are for other people.” He also denounced the Trump administration for deliberating trying to exhaust Americans as their “ultimate strategy for victory.”

“They want you to think: ‘Nothing I do matters…’ But democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s a participation one,” Mehdi says.

Watch the full video above to hear Mehdi’s explosive but also inspiring speech and his urgent call to action for all Americans. And catch our live coverage of tonight’s State of the Union address and the Democratic response here.

