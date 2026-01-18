Why Does ICE Look More and More Like the Israeli Military Lately?

The “right to defend itself.” Occupying neighborhoods. Blocking ambulances from victims. Building pretext to hurt kids. Taking billions from US taxpayers to do it all.

Is this the Israeli military? Or ICE?

Yes. It’s both.

In the wake of Renee Good’s killing, the parallels between the two violent forces are becoming too obvious to ignore. Of course, each has its own directive, its own context. But both act in brutal, unaccountable ways. And the impunity they share make the comparisons all the more pressing, particularly as Congress moves to give both even more money.

Watch the video above to see how jarring the parallels are – and what exactly that means for democracy, human rights and what could come next.

