Why Does ICE Look More and More Like the Israeli Military Lately?

Prem on the jarring parallels between the two violent forces that receive billions of US tax dollars.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo
Jan 18, 2026

The “right to defend itself.” Occupying neighborhoods. Blocking ambulances from victims. Building pretext to hurt kids. Taking billions from US taxpayers to do it all.

Is this the Israeli military? Or ICE?

Yes. It’s both.

In the wake of Renee Good’s killing, the parallels between the two violent forces are becoming too obvious to ignore. Of course, each has its own directive, its own context. But both act in brutal, unaccountable ways. And the impunity they share make the comparisons all the more pressing, particularly as Congress moves to give both even more money.

Watch the video above to see how jarring the parallels are – and what exactly that means for democracy, human rights and what could come next.

We are keeping this paywall–free. Become a paid subscriber today to be free of the paywall every time, and to help us do more hard-hitting work like this that you won’t get anywhere else.

If you are already subscribed, please consider making a donation to help us keep building Zeteo into the type of media outlet you deserve.

DON’T MISS:

A special LIVE in-person event: Join Mehdi, Swin, Ro Khanna, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, and Miles Taylor, to discuss ICE, Trump, Venezuela, Iran, Israel, Palestine and more, for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, this Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Click for Tickets

Doors open at 6pm and the event will begin promptly at 7pm. Paid Subscribers and Founding Members, don’t forget to use your discount codes for 25% off and 50% off that were sent on January 6.

