Francesca Albanese Talks Israel, Epstein and the ‘Orgy of Power’

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, joins Mehdi in a town hall with Zeteo’s paid subscribers after a disinformation campaign waged against her by pro-Israel groups saw even the UN Secretary-General distance himself from her in its wake.

The smear campaign against Albanese came in the form of a doctored video spread by pro-Israel groups trying to paint her as antisemitic. “The cut and paste of that video was so rudimental that it was almost insulting to human intelligence,” she says.

The rapporteur joins Mehdi on the week of the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace,’ which Albanese describes as “a punch in the face of the UN system,” calling it “an imperial version of the post Security Council era.”

Albanese answers questions from both Mehdi and paid subscribers that delve into the political, professional, and personal aspects of her life, including:

What life is like as a sanctioned official who, according to her, “cannot make any financial transaction.”

How attacks against the rapporteur are always timed with the upcoming release of a report on Palestine.

What she would’ve done differently had she known what the consequences of her work would be.

The link between Jeffrey Epstein and the collapse of multilateralism, which Albanese describes as a “system of complicity.”

