

'Absurd,' 'Grotesque,' 'Klan Rally': Watch Mehdi and Team Zeteo React to Trump’s State of the Union

Zeteo contributor and former White House correspondent John Harwood joined Mehdi, Prem, and Asawin to debrief Trump’s unnecessarily long and hateful speech.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Feb 25, 2026

“Lurid stories to inspire hate.”

“So many absurd claims.”

“I think about how much Trump has degraded our way of life.”

For those of you who didn’t sit through Trump’s rambling two-hour speech, good for you! Doing the hard work for the rest of us though, Mehdi, Prem, Asawin, and John Harwood watched the full two-hour rambling, dishonest, at times boring, and at times incredibly fascistic speech, and then talked about the biggest moments (spoiler alert: no mention of Epstein, but there was some heckling) and the important takeaways for the rest of us.

Note: You do NOT need two hours to watch this segment, we know you’re busy people even if Trump doesn’t.

So, what did you think of his speech? Did you catch our full live, which included Francesca Fiorentini? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments!

User's avatar

