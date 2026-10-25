Exclusive: AIPAC Whistleblower Speaks to Zeteo

Last week, Zeteo premiered its latest documentary, ‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence,’ in the Windy City of Chicago, but this film was made for audiences around the world. So, have you watched it yet?

If you ever wondered why AIPAC is not registered as a foreign agent as many have called for, whether its power is fading, or if it helped drag the U.S. into war with Iran, then this is the investigative documentary you need to watch.

Featuring interviews with former AIPAC officials and insiders, as well as high-profile and outspoken members of Congress such as Reps. Thomas Massie and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and leading activists, this groundbreaking hour-long film follows the influential pro-Israel lobby from its roots as a one-man advocacy operation to the present day, where it has directed tens of millions of dollars into the U.S. midterm elections.

One AIPAC whistleblower who appears in ‘Night Flower,’ with his identity disguised and voice changed, addresses the explosive question of whether AIPAC should in fact register as a foreign agent for Israel.

The film, from 1st and Orchard Films, is the work of Dion Nissenbaum, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and the filmmaker behind Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen,’ and Zach Goldbaum, the Emmy Award-winning director behind the 2024 New York Times Opinion film ‘Meet the World’s Most Honorable Bank Robbers of Lebanon.’

To understand one of the main reasons why the U.S. political class continues to call Israel our closest ally despite 3 years of genocide in Gaza and an aimless and expensive war with Iran, watch the full documentary above.

Free subscribers to Zeteo can watch a 9-minute preview. Support independent journalism and costly investigative long-form projects like this one by becoming a paid subscriber.

Paid subscribers can watch the entire hour-long documentary without having to worry about a paywall.

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