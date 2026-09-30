UN Palestine Expert Francesca Albanese on Being Sanctioned by Trump, Gaza’s Ongoing Genocide, and Netanyahu’s ‘Theatrical’ UN Speech

As the genocide in Gaza continues and settler violence in the West Bank reaches an “all-time high,” UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese joins Mehdi in a Town Hall with Zeteo’s paid subscribers.

The two discuss the latest on the horrors Palestinians are facing in Gaza, how the Iran war has been the “perfect alibi” to distract from the genocide, and whether the upcoming Israeli elections will change anything.

“We are one year into this so-called ceasefire and the genocide survivors continue to be genocided and have no access to the outside world,” Albanese tells Mehdi.

Albanese also talks about the effects of being sanctioned by the Trump administration, noting that she will “fight this with all the transparency and the honesty that is required.”

“I expect European governments to shelter us from these absolutely vicious ways of using power, because again, this is a way to bypass the judicial system,” Albanese adds.

During the Town Hall, Albanese answers a wide range of questions from Mehdi and paid subscribers, on topics including:

Her new book, When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words, and Wounds of Palestine, which she says “ is a story of everything that afflicts or characterizes Palestine. ”

Recent criticism over her remarks about Ukraine and accusations of being pro-Russia (“ It was really a misrepresentation.”)

Her upcoming report on the media’s complicity in the Gaza genocide (“ I suspect my report will make some headlines. ”)

Why she’s upset about the “theatrical performance” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent UN speech.

Paid subscribers can watch the full town hall above; free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview.

If you’re a free subscriber and want to be part of future town halls, be sure to upgrade your subscription and unlock all of our exclusive content. You can also donate to Zeteo here.

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