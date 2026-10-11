Did You Watch the Film They Don’t Want You To See? ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack’ Is Still Available Globally Via Zeteo

Over a year ago, we published a documentary that mainstream media didn’t want you to see. A story about Gaza’s heroes that the BBC initially refused to air. ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack’ takes you inside Gaza’s hospitals, many of which now lie in ruins, telling the stories of the doctors who put their lives on the line to save others, and highlights just how brutal Israel’s genocide in Gaza really is.

As we mark three years since the genocide in occupied Gaza began, not a single doctor highlighted in this film has seen justice. No one has been held accountable for the harrowing testimony and evidence of war crimes revealed in this documentary, and much of the suffering you see persists to this day. In August, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) described healthcare in occupied Gaza as a “system in crisis.” As a result of Israel’s restriction on aid going into Gaza, the organization reports that “the presence of a health facility no longer guarantees that services are operational.”

This film was produced by the award-winning Basement Films team that brought us the Zeteo exclusive ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism.’ This comprehensive investigation examines the systematic targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system, including all 36 of its main hospitals, multiple times, and the killing of its doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

We are sharing this documentary again because the stories in it are not over. Help us keep them alive by watching the documentary above and supporting the work we do in bringing stories like this and much more to our subscribers across the world.

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If you were moved by the stories in this documentary, check out our other collaboration with Basement Films: