Who’s in Charge: Israel or the US? Mehdi and Prem React

The war on Iran continues to spiral into a quagmire that seems to have Donald Trump stuck. Why?

Well, it seems like the US might not be calling the shots. In a revealing moment, Trump said last week that he couldn’t name the Iranian negotiator he was in talks with because he “doesn’t want them to be killed.”

“Why couldn’t we just tell the Israelis not to kill him? Because we don’t control Israel, apparently. Apparently, Israel controls us,” says Mehdi to Prem on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s weekly live Q&A. “$3.3 billion a year, for what?” Prem responds.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi unpack:

A possible ground invasion of Iran: “Trump likes to watch action movies. I like to watch action movies. But I’m not president, and I don’t think action movies are real life. Trump does.”

JD Vance suggesting that this war could last up to a year (?!)

Democrats dragging their feet on this war: “Why the fuck are you in Congress then?”

Mehdi’s reaction to his viral ‘Professor’ Jiang interview

…and much more!

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

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