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Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
4h

Kasparian is NOT on the left. She’s “politically homeless”—ie, her shift to the right has failed. She’ll walk either side of the street, depending on who is offering the most.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
4hEdited

"...and the US will allow Cuba to receive one oil tanker."

But I bet he'll be required to hand over his Oscar for JERRY MAGUIRE first (for the new Trump Trophy Room.)

(Our president is SO stupid...)

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