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Mehdi Goes Head-to-Head With ‘Professor’ Jiang, the Internet Sensation

Mehdi presses ‘China’s Nostradamus’ on his viral predictions about Trump and Iran, his conspiracy theories about 'secret societies,' and whether he is a 'useful idiot' for the Chinese government.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mar 28, 2026
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Self-styled “professor” Xueqin Jiang became an internet sensation after a 2024 video he posted to his YouTube channel went viral. In the video, Jiang made three big predictions: Trump would win the 2024 election, the US would go to war with Iran, and ultimately, the US would lose that war.

He has been dubbed “China’s Nostradamus” and his YouTube channel now has more than 2 million subscribers.

But in this riveting, can’t-miss Mehdi Unfiltered interview, Mehdi challenges Jiang on how accurate – or unique! – those predictions are, including the big 2024 prediction he got wrong; whether he has slipped into antisemitic conspiracy theorizing; and why exactly his YouTube channel isn’t being censored by China.

“It is possible I’m a useful idiot and I suspect that there are many entities around the world who would like to amplify my message,” Jiang tells Mehdi, referring to both the Chinese and Russian governments.

Also during this provocative and wide-ranging interview, Mehdi presses Jiang on peddling conspiracy theories about the Illuminati and the Jesuits, as well as his promotion of the far-right concept of “Pax Judaica.”

Surely you understand why a lot of people think, at best, you’re trafficking in pretty antisemitic tropes, and at worst, you’re a card-carrying antisemite when they see that stuff,” Mehdi says.

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview, in which Jiang warns of an impending US ground invasion of Iran, while predicting that the US and Israeli governments will not use nuclear weapons.

Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

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