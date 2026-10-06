On October 1, the Israeli military tweeted a video attacking Mehdi and Piers Morgan, among others, for their reporting on journalists killed in Gaza since the genocide began; “fake news,” the video called it. Today, Mehdi joined Piers on his show, ‘Piers Uncensored,’ to debunk the Israeli report that followed that tweet, which included a long list of journalists it claims were Hamas operatives, with little to no evidence of their affiliation with the militant group.

Palestinian-American political analyst Omar Baddar also joined Mehdi to debate Netanyahu ally, Amit Segal, and former Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus on the latest out of Israel. The debate covered:

The death toll in Gaza

The new documentary, “Naza,” which uncovered war crime testimonies from Israeli soldiers

The Israeli military’s history of lies and deception

The FlyDubai plane hijacking attempt and the conspiracies surrounding it Share

Watch Mehdi’s interview with Piers and the debate that followed to hear why Mehdi “condemned” Piers for his ability to moderate the debate.

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