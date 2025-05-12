Zeteo

What Happened to ‘Abolish Ice’? Francesca Fiorentini Explains

Watch Francesca break down how the agency has turned into “an authoritarian’s personal secret police.”
May 12, 2025
During President Donald Trump’s first term, ‘Abolish Ice’ was a nationwide rallying call used not only by activists and protesters, but also elected officials.

But in the years since then, not only have politicians distanced themselves from the movement, but they’ve also empowered ICE to act with even more impunity as the agency carries out Trump’s “lawless” deportation campaign.

“ICE isn’t just terrorizing communities and disappearing innocent people, but targeting political dissidents rather than actual criminals,” Zeteo Contributor Francesca Fiorentini says in the video.

Watch the 3-minute video above from Francesca to hear her explain how ICE has become even more emboldened and why elected officials should be pushing back more.

