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Cheryl Anne's avatar
Cheryl Anne
1h

Coincidence? I think not. Sen. Tom Tillis has made it clear that he will not confirm the nomination to replace Powell, unless the case against Powell is dropped. He said that yesterday, today the incompetent joke that is Pirro, drops the 'investigation'. Cute. Looks like the nominee for the Fed Chair is just another trump lapdog, who will do trump's bidding, tanking our economy further into the drenches. So, what else is new?

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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
1h

The criminal Trump organization thinks everyone abuses their power and the law like they do so they keep filing charges that go nowhere.

Bombing suspected drug boats has killed nearly 200 people. This amounts to General Francis L. Donovan and the US military following illegal orders.

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