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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
2h

A proud accomplishment for Zeteo

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
2h

When I was growing up, I was told by reasonable adults that if someone you're talking to, or about, resorts to name calling, personal insults and raises their voice, it means they've lost the conversation. I do believe this to be true.

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