🚨 Breaking: Israel reportedly intercepted nearly a dozen boats part of the latest Gaza aid flotilla and abducted participants in international waters off the coast of Crete – more than 600 miles from Gaza. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla tracker, at least 22 of the more than 50 boats in the flotilla had been intercepted by early Thursday. Francesca Albanese called Israel’s illegal actions “apartheid without borders.”

Good morning, all; it’s Swin and Prem again. This week, President Donald Trump, an elderly wannabe king who serves as the head of state of a shockingly nativist Western government, and whose administration has been rocked by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, met at the White House with King Charles III, an elderly king who serves as the head of state of a shockingly nativist Western government, and whose family has been rocked by the Epstein scandal.

The two were chummy, smirking, and poking fun. But gurgling just beneath the surface of his attempts to charm the monarch of a close ally, Trump was hiding one of the worst-kept secrets in all geopolitics: That he thinks a lot of these transatlantic alliances are a whole bunch of feckless bullshit and he wants US intelligence to spy on allies like they’re China or North Korea.

More on that in a moment… But here’s some good news! Today’s edition of ‘First Draft’ has NO paywall, thanks to our sponsor, Ground News. 🗞️ 😎 🙏

Now let’s get to it…

With Friends Like These

Trump in the Oval Office on April 29, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

In late January, the so-called “Department of War” publicly released its new National Defense Strategy (NDS), the Pentagon’s companion document to Donald Trump’s latest National Security Strategy, which outlines a breathlessly far-right vision for the world and America’s place in it.

There is, however, a classified version of the Trump-Vance administration’s NDS, one that was not released online. Two sources familiar with the matter tell us the classified NDS includes a section left out of the public document – paragraphs that call for an aggressive reprioritization of US “intelligence assets,” in the context of international burden-sharing, and having our allies do what the Americans tell them to do.

In recent months, including during the drafting process for the NDS, some US officials were alarmed by some of the more hyper-pugnacious lines in this section, interpreting them as Team Trump’s call for the US to ramp up spying operations on longtime allies.

You might’ve been able to argue that these internal fears were overblown, if they were happening in a vacuum. But they aren’t.

For weeks, we’ve been following up on leads on this very topic, and here’s one thing we found: Since last year, according to two US officials and another source close to the White House, President Trump has repeatedly told multiple senior administration officials that the American intelligence community should spy more on our allies, including on governments that are part of NATO and Western Europe.

The US has, of course, spied and gathered top-secret intel on allies in the past, in one form or another. But Trump, the sources add, has privately insisted that supposed guardrails the American government does have – that limit the extent of our spying on allied nations – are, in the president’s succinct phrasing, “stupid.”

Over the past year-plus, Trump has blurted out that those restrictions and norms make no sense when it comes to how US intelligence operations abroad should work, particularly towards allies and international partners that Trump often feels act too much like “enemies” instead of pliant friends. As is the case with his approach to virtually all domestic and foreign affairs, he wants any semblance of guardrails obliterated.

It is unclear how much of Trump’s rantings on this matter have been put into actual, covert practice by the US intelligence community. However, as Trump’s war on Iran threatens to tear down his administration and the GOP with it, he has routinely insulted or tried to bully or punish allies he deems insufficiently enthused about his disastrous and illegal bloodbath in the Middle East. Over the years, he’s again and again accused US allies of being “worse” than foreign adversaries. And last year, according to the Wall Street Journal, senior officials working for Trump’s director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, ordered American intel agencies to escalate their spying on Greenland, as Trump (in full-on Mad King mode) sought to annex the semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a fellow NATO country. (He hasn’t given up on this dream project, by the way.)

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Reached for comment on this story, the press shop for the Pete Hegseth-era Pentagon told Prem: “We have nothing to offer on this,” adding that they were saying this, “Very Respectfully.” Hours later, Trump White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told us: “This is totally false – but that is typical for Zeteo, whose nutjob founder is such a terrible ‘journalist’ that he was fired by MSNBC.”

That is a less respectful but honestly much, much more entertaining statement than what the “War Department” was willing to cough up. Team Trump can respond however they wish. We stand by our reporting. Cheers.

We used Ground News to analyze the big story this week on Trump’s fresh calls for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel.

Ground News is a news app and website that scans 50,000+ articles while offering built-in bias comparisons, fact checks, and funding transparency for every source.

For this story, we see that there is a split in the coverage with 27% left, 22% right, and 51% center. The headlines are the same, but the coverage couldn’t be more different. Ground News makes it easy to see the difference in how both sides are covering the same story.

The built-in factuality and ownership features also highlight the hidden angles behind every article. With Ground News’ Vantage Plan, information becomes your superpower. Learn more at ground.news/zeteox and get 40% off the unlimited Vantage Plan.

(This portion of the post was sponsored content)

🇮🇷 Iran War Updates

Death tolls:

Iran: Iranian state media on Sunday reported, citing officials, that US-Israeli attacks have killed 3,468 people.

Lebanon: Israel has killed more than 2,576 people, including at least 177 children, in Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

US troops: At least 13 US troops have died in incidents related to the war.

Israel: At least 35 people, including 12 Israeli soldiers, have been killed, according to officials.

And in more war news…

Iran’s vow: Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement carried by state media today that Tehran will protect its “nuclear and missile capabilities” as a “national asset.”

Strait talk: At the White House, Donald Trump talked to US oil companies about how to mitigate the effects of a lengthy blockade of Iranian shipping.

Price jump: Climate Power said US oil companies were raking in $30 million an hour while ordinary Americans pay over $4 a gallon at the pump. Oil prices spiked to wartime highs, as investors worried about the absence of meaningful talks.

Actual diplomacy: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Associated Press said, conducted “calls with the foreign ministers of India, Kenya and Poland… the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross” and the Lebanese speaker.

Panel beating: In nearly five hours of questioning by the House Armed Services Committee, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth clashed angrily with Democrats, criticized some Republicans, and revealed the war has cost $25 billion.

Hunger crisis: An analysis by a global poverty monitor estimates that around 1.2 million people in Lebanon will soon face food insecurity arising from Israeli strikes. Share

Much Ado About Tweeting

According to CNN, Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow deleted thousands of old tweets, including claims she still voted in California while living in Michigan, disparaging remarks about Michigan, and messages comparing Donald Trump and his supporters to Nazis.

McMorrow also tweeted about a dream of the US “amicably” breaking up, Middle America going one way and the coasts, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Michigan and Texas another, the latter entity nominating Barack Obama “as Prime Minister” while “everyone was given $1,000 and six months to pick a side.” After initially refusing to say if McMorrow had been expressing “a literal dream or a hypothetical situation she hoped for,” CNN said, her campaign said it was literally a dream.

McMorrow’s communications director said the deleted tweets were “normal tweets by a normal person.” But lest McMorrow’s rivals in the tight Democratic Senate primary take too much pleasure in her embarrassment, CNN pointed out that last year one of them, progressive Abdul El-Sayed, also scrubbed lots of potentially damaging tweets.

🗞️ What You Need to Know

Court blow: In a 6-3 decision, Supreme Court conservatives gutted the Voting Rights Act provision guarding against racial discrimination. Dissenting, the liberal justices warned of “far-reaching and grave” consequences for US democracy.

Florida follows: In Tallahassee, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a new map that could net four more US House seats for the GOP.

Tin ear: In the Oval Office, Donald Trump “humorously” told NASA administrator Jared Isaacman: “You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours ... He’s got super hearing.” Isaacman managed to laugh it off.

Dystopia watch: Amazon is reportedly considering bringing back ‘The Apprentice,’ the 2000s reality show that rescued Donald Trump from business oblivion before his move into politics… but with Donald Trump Jr. now as the host. Amazon previously spent $75 million on Melania Trump’s propaganda film.

Epstein time: Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will give an interview to the House Oversight Committee about the Jeffrey Epstein affair on May 29. Democrats said their threat to hold Bondi in contempt prompted the GOP move.

Centrist fads: Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Mike Lawler introduced a resolution condemning “antisemitic, hate-filled rhetoric,” naming progressive streamer Hasan Piker and far-right conspiracist Candace Owens and suggesting they are somehow comparable.

Pure cruelty: A Colombian woman who fled torture was deported by the Trump administration to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Bulwark reported. Adriana Quiroz Zapata’s lawyer lamented a “complete lack of due process of law.” Share

🧠 Pop Quiz!

As evidenced by Trump’s Oval Office encounter with Jared Isaacman of NASA, the president seems to have a thing about big ears. In 2016, a rival now turned close aide was on the receiving end of such mockery. Who?

Keep your eyes out for the answer below!

🌏 Anywhere But America

🇵🇸 Don’t forget Gaza: Major media companies from around the world are demanding Israel allow foreign journalists to enter Gaza. “Being on the ground is essential. It allows journalists to question official accounts on all sides, to speak directly with civilians and report back what they witness firsthand,” the executives of several news orgs, including AP, Reuters, and CNN, said in a statement.

🌎 Press freedom plummets: The freedom of the press is at a 25-year low, Reporters Without Borders said in its annual press freedom index. The US, considered “problematic,” is now ranked 64th, falling seven places since Trump retook the White House. Over half of the world’s countries fall into the “difficult” or “very serious” categories.

🇲🇬 Destabilization investigation: Madagascar Deputy Prosecutor Nomenarinera Mihamintsoa Ramanantsoa announced the detention of former French serviceman Guy Baretl, on charges alluding to a plot to destabilize the country.

🇮🇩 Acid charges : Four Indonesian soldiers went to trial for allegedly carrying out an acid attack on a protester opposing the militarization of the government.

🇲🇽 Drug charges: Several Mexican officials were charged with drug trafficking and weapons offenses by US officials. Mexico did not immediately respond. Share

WTF?!



At his congressional hearing, Pete Hegseth basically admitted that Trump’s illegal war on Iran has achieved nothing. Time and time again, this administration reveals it has no clue what it’s doing in Iran, as they burn through billions of taxpayer dollars.

🧠 Trivia answer: Marco Rubio .

ICYMI From Zeteo

Zeteo’s Martin Pengelly and Akshay Gokul contributed to this newsletter.

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