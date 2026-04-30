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Dakota Kollar's avatar
Dakota Kollar
3h

Thanks Swin and Prem and the Zeteo team… the news this week is already exhausting.

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Robert Secor's avatar
Robert Secor
1h

I wonder if it's more accurate to say NATO countries are allies of the US people but enemies of the Trump regime. It's sad to see the intelligence community betraying their oaths.

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